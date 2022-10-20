Two adults and eight children injured in crash on SR-62

A crash on State Route 62 in Joshua Tree left two adults and 8 children with injuries ranging from minor to major Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on SR-62, approaching Hillview Road at around 6:45 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a man driving a Honda Accord turned left directly into the part of a Kia Sendona. The Honda sustained major damage when it was broadsided on the right side by the front of the Kia. The Kia overturned after the crash, before coming to rest on its wheels.

Police said the Honda was occupied by an adult male driver and four juveniles between the ages of 7 and 16. Three of the juveniles were sitting in the rear seats unstrained. Two of them were ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. Both were airlifted to Loma Linda University Hospital with major injuries.

The other juveniles were taken by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The Kia was occupied by the adult male driver an adult female passenger, and four juveniles between the ages of eight months and six years old.

Police said all of the occupants in the Kia were wearing their safety restraints and all four children were restrained in the proper car seats or booster seats.

The adult driver and passenger sustained moderate to major injuries. All four children were transported for precautionary reasons to Desert Regional.

This crash is still under investigation, however, police said they do not believe alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.

CHP reminds everyone to wear their seatbelt and ensure everyone inside of their vehicle wears a seatbelt or is in a child safety seat every trip.