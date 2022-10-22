Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge

Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning.

Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station.

The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 feet in just 3.7 miles.

Steven Bingham of Cathedral City was the overall winner, completing the 6k in 33 minutes and 11 seconds.

Kate Tennant, from Edmonton, Canada was the first female to complete the race in just 39 minutes and 45 seconds.

Special medals were given to everyone that participated in the race. There were also 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards for each age category in male, female and non-binary categories.