Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center

In partnership with the Living Desert Zoo the City of Palm Springs dedicated a new mural at the UCR Palm Desert Campus.

The 'Monarch Mural' painted by local artist, John Cuevas is now on full display on the steps of the campus.

It's all in an effort to help bring awareness to the plight of the monarch butterflies. They're popular for their migration every year from parts of the U.S. and Canada to the central mountains of Mexico.

Some scientists believe the population has declined by as much as 90 percent over the last two decades.

Just months ago, Palm Desert City officials also planted a pollinator garden at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park.

City leaders say they signed a pledge last year to create public awareness about the importance of the monarch.