Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. He spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. He declared that: “We are victorious even when we are defeated.” He also faces domestic pressure, with teachers and students planning their latest protest in Budapest on Sunday.

