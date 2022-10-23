Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia; 2 pilots die

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground. It was the second time in less than a week that a combat jet crashed in a residential area in Russia. The Irkutsk region’s governor said the Su-30 fighter jet that came down Sunday hit a two-story building housing two families. Another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk on Oct. 17, killing 15 people. Sunday’s crash was the 11th reported noncombat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.