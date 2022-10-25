Special Ed teacher at Ronald Raegan Elementary is October’s One Class At A Time award recipient
The One Class At A Time award recipient for the month of October is Jennifer Vogler, a special education teacher at Ronald Raegan Elementary School in Palm Desert.
Vogler was nominated for the honor by Toni Grajiola, who works alongside Vogler as a Para Educator.
Grajiola highlighted the fact that this is Vogler's first year instructing in the special education field, following her last position as a Para Educator at Shadow Hills High School.
Vogler is in need of storage shelving, a laminating machine, Velcro, plastic dividers, new books for reading in the classroom, manipulatives for the students, bean bags or special chairs for a reading station, and more classroom items.
Tune in to News Channel 3 at 4:00 p.m. tonight for her full story.
If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//