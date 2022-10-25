Skip to Content
today at 12:20 PM
Published 12:18 PM

Special Ed teacher at Ronald Raegan Elementary is October’s One Class At A Time award recipient

KESQ

The One Class At A Time award recipient for the month of October is Jennifer Vogler, a special education teacher at Ronald Raegan Elementary School in Palm Desert.

Vogler was nominated for the honor by Toni Grajiola, who works alongside Vogler as a Para Educator.

Toni Grajiola, Para Educator at Ronald Raegan Elementary School

Grajiola highlighted the fact that this is Vogler's first year instructing in the special education field, following her last position as a Para Educator at Shadow Hills High School.

Vogler is in need of storage shelving, a laminating machine, Velcro, plastic dividers, new books for reading in the classroom, manipulatives for the students, bean bags or special chairs for a reading station, and more classroom items.

Tune in to News Channel 3 at 4:00 p.m. tonight for her full story.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

