Special Ed teacher at Ronald Raegan Elementary is October’s One Class At A Time award recipient

The One Class At A Time award recipient for the month of October is Jennifer Vogler, a special education teacher at Ronald Raegan Elementary School in Palm Desert.

Vogler was nominated for the honor by Toni Grajiola, who works alongside Vogler as a Para Educator.

Toni Grajiola, Para Educator at Ronald Raegan Elementary School

Grajiola highlighted the fact that this is Vogler's first year instructing in the special education field, following her last position as a Para Educator at Shadow Hills High School.

Vogler is in need of storage shelving, a laminating machine, Velcro, plastic dividers, new books for reading in the classroom, manipulatives for the students, bean bags or special chairs for a reading station, and more classroom items.

