Police seek hit-and-run driver who killed 74-Year-old in Banning

Banning police investigators today asked for the public's help identifying a motorist who ran over and killed a 74-year-old pedestrian, then fled the scene.

Thomas Parr of Banning was fatally injured on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, at the intersection of Sims and Wilson streets, according to the Banning Police Department.

The agency said that the victim was walking along the westbound side of Wilson -- near the roadway edge, not in lanes -- about 7:10 p.m. when a full-size pickup or SUV plowed into him.

"The vehicle failed to stop after the collision and fled the scene westbound on Wilson,'' according to a police statement.

Witnesses called 911, and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived within minutes, pronouncing Parr dead at the scene.

Investigators said that the hit-and-run vehicle was light-colored, probably white, but no other details were available, including whether it might have sustained damage.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.