US Health Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Coachella Valley health centers

The U.S. Health and Human Secretary Xavier Becerra visited the Coachella Valley Friday, touring local health centers including a Desert Hot Springs senior center and DAP Health in Palm Springs.

Becerra began the day at Desert Hot Springs Senior Center alongside Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz. They urged the valley's elderly to get their Covid-19 boosters and flu shots.

"This flu season is hitting and COVID is coming back with new variants," Becerra said. "Here in the senior citizens center, it's really crucial because the folks who are dying today in America are either unvaccinated or older Americans or immunocompromised Americans."

86-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Willie Sheppard got his Covid booster, which was administered by the congressman himself.

"I'm wanting to be safe," Sheppard said. "I heard Dr. Ruiz talk about how safe it is to have it, so I came and got it."

Making their way across Interstate 10, Becerra and Ruiz then traveled to DAP Health in Palm Springs. They toured the facility and heard from clinicians with a focus on mental health – a field in which Becerra said DAP is providing not just quality care, but also camaraderie.

At a roundtable discussion, city and regional leaders joined Becerra and Ruiz to discuss healthcare in the area and what can be done at the federal level to help.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia asked Becerra: "Mr. Secretary, in your words, if there are resources or money available, here is where you hope to spend it – in what capacity, after your talks here, do you hope to be able to help?"

"The outreach, the the ability to find people where they are, and get them the care they need, rather than wait for them to find you," Becerra said. "So many people want to care, need the care, but don't have time, don't have transportation, aren't aware, don't speak the language. Those kinds of barriers keep those individuals from being healthy."

"When you have a facility like DAP health, that's really reaching out to communities of very every kind. It really shows you how you can do it right," Becerra continued.

Ruiz said the visit will facilitate mental health resources for Coachella Valley residents. "Using a collaborative approach is going to be key, and it's such a privilege and an honor to have Secretary Becerra to come and see firsthand the needs and the work that we're doing here."