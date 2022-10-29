Nine arrested following a parole check

Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within the Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon areas.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies including the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, Cabazon Sheriff’s Station, Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station, Beaumont Police Department, Banning Police Department, Menifee Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Probation, and the Central and East Post-Release Accountability and Compliance Teams.

The Riverside County Gang Task Force is a collaborative effort of several law enforcement agencies with the goal of combating criminal street gangs. The San Gorgonio Special Operations Regional Gang Task Force is one of six teams that make up the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force. The San Gorgonio Special Operations Gang Task Force is staffed with members from the Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Adam Heard of the Riverside County Regional Gang Task force by calling 951-766-2553.