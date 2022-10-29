Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show

The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family.

There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five hangars totaling 91,000 square feet plus an additional 25,000 square feet on the tarmac behind the museum.

Those who attended were able to put their taste buds in workout by tasting the different kinds of museum docent chili recipes cooked by LULU, and served by museum docents, volunteers, and staff. Visitors get to vote for their favorite cars and chili by category.

Event sponsors are the Coeta & Donald Barker Foundation, H.N. & Frances C. Berger Foundation, The Chandi Group, The Conrad Hilton Foundation, the Houston Family Foundation, and McDonald’s / Shalhoub Family.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is an educational non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and honor our veterans while educating future generations. One of the largest collections of flying WWII aircraft, plus Korea and Vietnam-era aircraft, 12,500 volume Library, flight simulators and tours through a flyable B-17 are housed in 91,000 square feet of climate-controlled exhibit space. Learn more by visiting www.PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org.