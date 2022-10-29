Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash

UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway.

A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area.

The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista Point, according to reports from the Riverside County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were involved and both sustained major damage, according to the CHP.

Firefighters worked with hydraulic tools to free a seriously injured patient who was then airlifted to a hospital, fire officials said.

Two people were taken to hospitals in ground ambulances for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.



