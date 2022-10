The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Riverside County Coroner has identified the woman killed as 30-year-old Breanna Kasperzski of Anaheim.

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash on the eastbound I-10 near Calimesa.

