today at 7:00 PM
Published 5:39 PM

Six local football teams clinch playoffs, four will play at home

It's playoff time.

CIF-SS released its playoff brackets and three teams from the DEL and DVL earn a bid to compete for a ring.

You can find the full CIF playoff bracket HERE.

La Quinta, Palm Springs, Coachella Valley and Indio all are at home next Friday for their first round match-ups.

While Palm Desert and Yucca Valley hit the road.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football.