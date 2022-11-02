How will Gen Z impact midterm elections

Some Gen Z voters are gearing up to vote for the first time during next week's midterm elections.

According to Pew Research, Generation Z is more racially and ethically diverse than previous generations, and are on track to be the most well-educated generation yet.

Tonight News Channel 3 will be taking a closer look at the impact Gen Z voters may have on the upcoming midterm election and what issues are most important to them.

Tune in at 4, 5 and 6 tonight to watch our complete coverage. You can livestream our shows here.