Prep recap: DEL cross-country finals see familiar first-place finishers; local teams fall in CIF-SS girls tennis

Wednesday was busy around the valley with the Desert Empire League cross-country finals and CIF-SS girls tennis.

In cross-country, familiar faces finished first with Shadow Hills senior star Marjourie Lopez winning her 2nd straight league title and La Quinta senior Martin Torres-Sandoval taking the top spot.

"I'm just full of excitement because it's my last ever league race. I just want to make sure to end with a good season. The wind was super bad but I'm super grateful to be apart of this race and these talented runners," said Marjourie Lopez, Shadow Hills senior and DEL girls individual champion.

"It feels great. Finally all that hard work finally paid off. Last year I tried my best and it didn't happen but this year is my year," said Martin Torres-Sandoval, La Quinta senior and DEL boys individual champion.

As far as the team titles, the La Quinta Blackhawks won both. It's now on to CIF-SS for the sport of cross-country.

Speaking of the CIF-SS playoffs, Coachella Valley and Indio girls tennis both lost on Wednesday in their respective matches, ending their season in the first round.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.