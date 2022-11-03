Prep recap: CIF-SS water polo, tennis highlights and scores

It was another busy day of playoff action for our local Fall sports teams, headlined by boys water polo and girls tennis.



In water polo, Palm Desert defeated Carpinteria by a final score of 19-11. The Aztecs now advance to the quarterfinal in Division 2, which will be Saturday against San Clemente.



Also winning in water polo on Thursday was Xavier Prep. The Saints were victorious at Fontana, winning 14-7. XP is now on to the quarterfinal in Division 5, which will be played Saturday.

🤽🏼‍♂️Boys Water Polo🤽🏼‍♂️ defeats Fontana HS in the 2nd Round of CIF-SS today 14-7! #TheGoldStandard ⁦@XavierPrepHS⁩ pic.twitter.com/JHctuEfDQl — Xavier Athletics (@XCPAthletics) November 4, 2022



As for tennis, Xavier Prep girls won in their first round match, taking down Serrano. The Saints roll on to the 2nd round on Friday.

Palm Desert girls tennis makes their playoff debut Friday at home. The DEL champion Aztecs earned a bye in the first round of Division 2.