Prep recap: CIF-SS water polo, tennis highlights and scores
It was another busy day of playoff action for our local Fall sports teams, headlined by boys water polo and girls tennis.
In water polo, Palm Desert defeated Carpinteria by a final score of 19-11. The Aztecs now advance to the quarterfinal in Division 2, which will be Saturday against San Clemente.
Aztecs win!! 19-11 pic.twitter.com/Lkl3wHOyMA— PalmDesertAthletics (@PDHS_Athletics) November 3, 2022
Also winning in water polo on Thursday was Xavier Prep. The Saints were victorious at Fontana, winning 14-7. XP is now on to the quarterfinal in Division 5, which will be played Saturday.
🤽🏼♂️Boys Water Polo🤽🏼♂️ defeats Fontana HS in the 2nd Round of CIF-SS today 14-7! #TheGoldStandard @XavierPrepHS pic.twitter.com/JHctuEfDQl— Xavier Athletics (@XCPAthletics) November 4, 2022
As for tennis, Xavier Prep girls won in their first round match, taking down Serrano. The Saints roll on to the 2nd round on Friday.
Congrats to @XCPAthletics 🎾 for winning their 1st Round of @CIFSS playoffs! 2 golden sets! @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/2mNoUDu6Fo— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) November 4, 2022
Palm Desert girls tennis makes their playoff debut Friday at home. The DEL champion Aztecs earned a bye in the first round of Division 2.