Commercial aircraft crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

A rescue operation was underway Sunday after a commercial flight operated by Precision Air crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, according to the airline.

A spokesperson for Precision Air told CNN the plane crashed into Africa’s largest lake near Bukoba airport.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board or if there were any fatalities in the crash.

Tanzania’s President took to social media to call for calm while rescuers worked at the site of a downed plane.

“I have received with sadness the information of the crash of the Precision Air flight at Lake Victoria, in the Kagera region,” President Samoa Suluhu wrote on Twitter Sunday.

“I send my condolences to all those affected by this incident. Let’s continue to be calm as the rescue operation continues and we pray to God to help us.”

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline based out of Dar es Salaam.

This is a developing story — more to come

