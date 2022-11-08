Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:51 PM

Desert Hot Springs police awarded $105,000 grant for road safety

KESQ

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has been awarded a $105,000 grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety to increase patrols and provide traffic safety programs in an effort to reduce serious injuries and deaths on roads, police said today.  

"This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community," Police Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. "Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling."

The grant money will help fund DUI checkpoints and patrols, enforcement operations, community presentations on traffic safety issues, collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies and officer training and recertification, according to Sgt. Scott Hazen.

The grant program is set to run until September 2023.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content