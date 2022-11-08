Mistrial declared in trial of 2 former nonprofit officials

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in an embezzlement and bribery case against two men acquitted along with a Philadelphia council member and his wife in a separate case last week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Monday’s decision came after a juror in the case against Rahim Islam and Shahied Dawan contracted COVID-19. The former Universal Companies executives were acquitted last week of bribing Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, who were acquitted of honest services wire fraud. Islam and Dawan faced separate charges accusing them of embezzlement and bribery. Both have denied wrongdoing and prosecutors haven’t said whether they will seek a retrial.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.