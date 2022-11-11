Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — President Joe Biden says “it’s more urgent than ever” to increase commitments to fighting global warming. He says new spending on clean energy initiatives has cemented the United States’ role in the effort. Biden commented Friday in a speech at the annual United Nations climate conference being held in Egypt. Biden is likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull along other large greenhouse gas emitters. The Democratic president’s attendance at the conference was his first stop on an around-the-world trip. He’s also going to Cambodia for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders and to Indonesia for a Group of 20 summit meeting.

By ZEKE MILLER, SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.