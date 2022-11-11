Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is now a depression dumping heavy rain in places from Georgia to southern Canada. Flooding is still possible in urban and mountain areas, with as much as 8 inches of rainfall predicted for the Blue Ridge Mountains. Dozens of homes and high-rises have been declared structurally unsafe in the Daytona Beach area. The buildings were evacuated as Nicole’s storm surge threatened their foundations. Some houses lost their backsides as the storm swallowed the shore. At least five deaths were reported — a man and woman electrocuted by a downed power line, two men killed in vehicle crashes and a man whose yacht was slammed by waves against a dock.

By REBECCA BLACKWELL and FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.