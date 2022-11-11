Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnership

NEW DELHI (AP) — Supply chains, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 are top issues for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she meets with Indian government and business leaders in New Delhi. She called for the strengthening of supply chains with trusted trading partners in the Indo-Pacific region to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks. Yellen says Russia has weaponized its natural gas supplies against the people of Europe and China currently dominates over 80% of global solar panel production. The U.S. is pursuing an approach called “friend-shoring” to diversify the supply chain. Yellen, who hopes to open up economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, met with India’s finance minister and addressed business leaders.

