France: Body found in rubble of collapsed building

PARIS (AP) — French firefighters in the northern city of Lille say they have found a body under the rubble of a four-story building that collapsed. Authorities say that the quick thinking of a resident who noticed cracks in the building and prompted an evacuation before Saturday’s collapse saved many lives. Emergency workers wrapped up the emergency rescue operation Sunday morning that was aimed at finding survivors or people caught in the debris. Head of rescue operations Stephane Beauventre told French media that the body is likely to be that of a 45-year-old doctor who had been given an apartment in the building for the weekend.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.