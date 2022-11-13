Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

