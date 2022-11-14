Drivers see aftermath of power outages in Downtown Palm Springs

The lights at some intersections in Downtown Palm Springs are still blinking red because of a power outage that happened early Sunday morning.

Jeff Monford, spokesperson with Southern California Edison gave us a timeline of the outage.

"Southern California Edison learned that there was a power outage in Downtown Palm Springs at about 3:30 in the morning on Sunday and it initially affected a group of about 1,800 customers," says Monford.

SCE says power was restored for the majority of customers around 7 a.m. Sunday, but some businesses had to wait.

"We had nearly everyone back on power for the bulk Sunday with a group of about 140 customers, all this in the Downtown Palm Springs area. They were restored at about 2 in the morning, Monday morning," says Monford.

Several businesses shared online they were closing for the remainder o the busy Veterans Day weekend.

The aftermath of the outage is still being felt a day later with several traffic lights out in the downtown area.

Lt. Gustavo Araiza with the Palm Springs Police Department asks drivers to drive with caution while the intersections are restored.

"Just want to remind everybody that if you they get to an intersection and the lights are not functioning that they're still obligated to stop and make sure that the vehicles that are trying to proceed through that intersection with right away can do that safely," says Lt. Araiza.

Many of the affected intersections are along North and South Palm Canyon Drive.

The Palm Springs Police Department says their street department is currently working to restore the impacted stop lights.