Student-Athlete of the Week – Lauren Thoman

At Xavier Prep academics are the focus but the athletic programs certainly put on a show.

The girls tennis program is headlined by Lauren Thoman, an all-around athlete that has a big role for the Saints.

“We only have three seniors, and she has been the go-to captain and leader for us,” said Saints head coach Miranda Armstrong. “Also, on the court with her play, very consistent.”

“I started integrating myself with the older girls and that taught me how to be an example for the younger girls,” said Thoman.

Thoman says she loves suiting up for the Black and Gold.

“I love playing doubles. The thing that has kept me hooked on playing doubles is the volleys. I just love playing aggressively up at the net,” said Thoman.

“She is just so cool and calm,” said Armstrong. “There is no ups and downs. No rollercoasters. Which I think is critical in leadership.”

“I’ve built a lot of my social life on campus with the teams I’ve been on,” said Thoman.

“She is a Xavier Saint. She is with and for others at all times,” said Armstrong.

Lauren has led the Saints to its best season in program history while maintaining a 4.6 GPA. A superb example of a top performing student and athlete.