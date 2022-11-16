Palm Springs International Film Awards to honor actor Colin Farrell

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced Wednesday that actor Colin Farrell was the recipient of its Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. The announcement marked the festival's first major award ahead of its January gala.

Photo credit: Matt Easton

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said, “Colin Farrell reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the masterful comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. Farrell gives a memorable performance as Pádraic a sweet-souled Irish farmer trying to save his lifelong friendship."

Farrell won a Golden Globe for his role in Martin McDonagh’s In Bruges. He was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards, Best Actor at the British Independent Film Awards, and Best European Actor at the European Film Awards for his role in the film The Lobster.

The Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. The festival says the two find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavors to repair the relationship. Events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

Past actor winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award include Riz Ahmed, Jeff Bridges, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Adam Driver, Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Eddie Redmayne.

The festival says Bridges, Day-Lewis, McConaughey, Oldman, Penn and Redmayne went on to win the Academy Award® for Best Actor, while Ahmed, Cooper, Driver, Garfield, Firth and Pitt received Best Actor Oscar® nominations.

Farrell's past work also includes Dumbo, Widows, The Killing of the Sacred Deer, The Beguiled, Roman Israel, Esq., Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Miss Julie, Saving Mr. Banks, Winter’s Tale, Dead Man Down, Total Recall, The Way Back, London Boulevard, Fright Night, Horrible Bosses, Ondine, Pride and Glory, Miami Vice, Alexander, The New World, Ask the Dust, The Recruit, A Home at the End of the World, Phone Booth, Tigerland, Minority Report, Daredevil, American Outlaws, SWAT, and Intermission.

His projects this year included The Batman for director Matt Reeves; Thirteen Lives for director Ron Howard; the drama The North Water; and After Yang which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and also made its North American debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The Film Awards will take place on January 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The film festival runs through January 16, presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG.