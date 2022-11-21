PS International Film Awards to honor actress Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, for Tár when the Palm Springs International Film Awards hosts its annual awards gala in January at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The Film Awards announced Blanchett's honor Monday for the film in which she plays Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra whose life is unraveling.

A festival release sets the film's plot as Tár at the height of her career and preparing both a book launch and a much-anticipated live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. The result of the unraveling is a searing examination of power and its impact and durability in today’s society.

The Focus Features film also features Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner with Mark Strong.

Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said, "Cate Blanchett is truly one of the best actresses of this generation, whose performances are always extraordinary no matter the role. In her latest film Tár, Cate perfectly embodies Lydia Tár as an orchestra conductor at the height of her career whose life begins to unravel."

Film Awards will be presented on January 5, 2023, with the festival running through January 16, 2023. Blanchett has won previous honors in Palm Springs being awarded the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress (2016) for Carol and Truth, Career Achievement Award and Ensemble Performance Award Babel (2007).

Other past winners include Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

Other honorees at this latest 2023 edition of the film awards include Colin Farrell (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor) and Sarah Polley (Director of the Year Award). Blanchett’s film credits include Truth, Babel; The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Gift, Coffee and Cigarettes, Bandits, The Man Who Cried, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, The Good German, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Charlotte Gray, Oscar and Lucinda, Robin Hood, Thor: Ragnarok, Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley.

She will also appear in Guillermo Del Toro’s latest film, Pinocchio, this fall and the mockumentary hit series Documentary Now! Blanchett is also the co-founder and Principal of the film and television production company Dirty Films, which recently produced the highly acclaimed Mrs. America for FX and Hulu.