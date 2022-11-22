Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:55 AM

Valley Motor Enforcement teams educates valley drivers and pedestrians on road safety

Several traffic units throughout the valley collaborate resources through the Valley Motor Enforcement team.

About a dozen officers from departments all throughout the Coachella Valley partner one day of each month to target an area in need of enforcement.

Common traffic violations include speeding, failing to stop, and neglecting pedestrians.

Ben Guitron, Spokesperson with the Indio Police Department says the program isn't solely aimed at ticketing drivers but it also hopes to educate both pedestrians and those behind the wheel.

It's all in effort to increase safety throughout the valley for both drivers and pedestrians.

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn more about this program and hear from officers.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content