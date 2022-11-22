Valley Motor Enforcement teams educates valley drivers and pedestrians on road safety

Several traffic units throughout the valley collaborate resources through the Valley Motor Enforcement team.

About a dozen officers from departments all throughout the Coachella Valley partner one day of each month to target an area in need of enforcement.

Common traffic violations include speeding, failing to stop, and neglecting pedestrians.

Ben Guitron, Spokesperson with the Indio Police Department says the program isn't solely aimed at ticketing drivers but it also hopes to educate both pedestrians and those behind the wheel.

It's all in effort to increase safety throughout the valley for both drivers and pedestrians.

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. to learn more about this program and hear from officers.