Both Indian Canyon and Gene Autry Trail open again through the Whitewater Wash

The City of Palm Springs reopened N. Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. and Gene Autry Trail at 8:25 a.m. after closing both a day earlier due to blowing sand and low visibility.

The major traffic arteries were closed for nearly a day.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT ISSUED THROUGH TUESDAY

The First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Alert for incoming west winds bringing gusty conditions locally.

A Wind Advisory was issued from Noon today through 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, strong winds are likely to create difficult travel conditions, especially for those driving through the San Gorgonio Pass where gusts could reach up to 60 mph. Those setting up outdoor holiday decorations should also secure any loose objects to keep them from flying away.

