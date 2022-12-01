Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea

A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning.

The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m.

The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley communities to the east and San Diego area communities to the west.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries from the shaker.

