Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:41 AM
Published 8:20 AM

Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea

A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning. 

The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m.

The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley communities to the east and San Diego area communities to the west.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries from the shaker.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for any updates. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content