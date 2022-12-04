Police: 180 dogs and cats removed from home by hazmat team

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say 180 dogs and cats have been removed by a hazmat team from a New Jersey home where officials said the animals were being kept in inhumane conditions. Brick Township police said officers entered the home Friday night and found stacks of animal crates containing dogs and cats. They made two arrests. Police said rescuers in hazmat gear removed 135 dogs and 45 cats in a process that took about 10 hours. Authorities said two of the dogs were dead when they were taken out of the home and about eight animals were taken for emergency care.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.