AP Arizona
By
Published 7:17 AM

Police say 3 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured after a fiery car crash in west Phoenix, authorities said Sunday.

Phoenix police said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday.

City firefighters doused the flames in one of the cars and police say three bodies were recovered after they were trapped in the burning vehicle.

Police said two men were in the second car involved in the crash and one was taken to a hospital in critical condition while the other had minor injuries.

None of the victims have been identified yet, according to police, who said they were continuing to investigate what led up to the fatal crash.

Associated Press

