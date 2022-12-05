Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after a short bout with cancer

Actress Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom ``Cheers,'' has died at age 71 after a short bout with cancer, her family has announced.

