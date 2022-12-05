Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
By JOSHUA GOODMAN and TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami says Republican David Rivera was arrested at Atlanta’s airport. The eight-count indictment alleges he was part of a conspiracy to lobby on behalf of Venezuela to improve U.S.-Venezuela relations, resolve an oil company legal dispute and end U.S. economic sanctions against the South American nation — without registering as a foreign agent.