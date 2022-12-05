Skip to Content
Local doctor shares concerns over spike in flu & RSV cases

California is now reporting what the CDC describes as "very high" levels of flu as cases surge nationwide. Visits to doctors' offices and emergency rooms are the highest they've been in the last decade.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth about this, as well as the rise in RSV cases among children, with the medical director of Eisenhower Health's emergency department, Dr. Euthym Kontaxis.

"It's pretty clear that the last two years children have been isolated significantly from school and group exposures. So you're seeing really three years worth of flu exposure in one year," Kontaxis said,

