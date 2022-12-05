Taliban: Roadside bomb kills 6 people in north Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees in northern Afghanistan, killing six people. The official in Balkh province says the Tuesday bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven. The bomb was placed inside a cart by the side of the road and detonated when a bus belonging to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department was taking employees to work. No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has increased its attacks since Taliban takeover in 2021.

