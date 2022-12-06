Skip to Content
Painful Price: Exposing the dark side of illegal filler injectors and the serious adverse effects

Over the last decade, injectable fillers have grown increasingly popular nationwide primarily among women. 

There were 3.4 million procedures performed in 2020, compared to the 1.8 million procedures carried out in 2010, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. 

The figures only account for injectable fillers administered by licensed professionals.

“There is a tendency for the public, and some in the profession, to view laser treatments, Botox and cosmetic filler injections as cosmetic rather than medical treatments. The use of prescription drugs and devices, however, is the practice of medicine, and the same laws and regulations apply to these types of treatments as those driven by medical necessity,” according to the Medical Board of California

In some instances, however, the desire to alter one’s appearance through less invasive nonsurgical methods has led some women down the wrong path.

News Channel 3 investigated the lengths some women in the Coachella Valley have gone to achieve their idea of perfection, and the consequences involved that they are now warning others about.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

