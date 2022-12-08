Charges filed against driver in Dec. 2021 crash that killed 9-year-old girl near Desert Hot Springs

An 88-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl and injured three other kids walking home from a bus stop near Desert Hot Springs last year.

Robert William Hanson faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving, vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, and driving without a valid driver's license. There were also some added enhancements for causing great bodily harm and vulnerable victims.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney's office, Hanson is not in custody as of Thursday night but there is a warrant out for his arrest.

The crash happened on Dec. 9, 2021 shortly before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Aurora Road and Corkill Drive.

A California Highway Patrol Captain told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia at the scene that the driver of a white Cadillac struck the back of the school bus, then continued on around the bus, taking down a speed limit sign before striking four students who were walking home from a bus stop.

Monique "Ceci" Guzman, 9, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her younger brother, who was five years old at the time, also suffered major injuries, family announced.

Monique "Ceci" Guzman

The school bus involved in the crash traveled from Rancho Mirage High School. The students who were struck by the vehicle had been dropped off by a different school bus coming from Julius Corsini Elementary School, off of Hacienda, according to Joan Boiko, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Unified School District.

Hanson was identified as the driver of the Cadillac and arrested a few days after the crash, but he was not charged at the time.

