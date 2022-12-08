“Every single one of them has grown,” December One Class At A Time winner applauds students

Carlye Marshall is the winner of the One Class At A Time award for the month of December.

She teaches 4th grade at Bubbling Wells Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs and was thrilled to share the honor with her class as they celebrated the occasion today.

"We love chapter books, so we're hoping -- we read a book called Super Schnoz that we're hoping to get book two on so that we can all share it," said Marshall.

She explained that she would also like to purchase comic book novels for her class with the $500 award money, which was made possible through News Channel 3's partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group.

"This is such a gift. If we need anything it's definitely supplies that go above and beyond what we have," said Marshall after receiving her award.

Ensuring explained that helping her students reach their academic goals is one of her top priorities. "We don't care where they come in. We just want them to grow," according to Marshall.

Marshall noted that she comes from a family of educators, but said school wasn't easy for her when she was growing up.

"So I wanted to take all of those tricks of how I learned and make sure my students have those tricks. So we do lots of strategies," explained Marshall.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 5 p.m. to see Ms. Marshall accept her award along with reaction from her students.