Man killed in Beaumont house fire

A man has died after a fire broke out at a single-story home in Beaumont just after 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews arriving on scene described it as "well involved."

The fire started at the building on 1000 Waterleaf Court.

The blaze was contained at 12:41 a.m.

There is no word at this time for what caused the fire.

Police have yet to release the identity of the man who died. The Beaumont Police Department is the primary agency investigating this case.

News Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will have updates on News Channel 3 at 6:30 on CBS Local 2, and at 10 on Fox Palm Springs, and 11 tonight on News Channel 3.