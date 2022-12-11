A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead

A driver is dead, and a passenger is hurt following a crash in Thermal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon on Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58.

Authorities say the driver of an F-250 drove into the east dirt shoulder, causing the vehicle to flip.

The crash killed the driver while a woman passenger was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Investigators say it is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 for updates.