Temple Sinai students attend Hanukkah celebration to prepare for the holiday

Temple Sinai students took part in a Hanukkah celebration Sunday morning to help them get ready for the holiday just a week away.

News Channel 3 visited the longest operating Jewish School in the Coachella Valley to hear from students and staff.

Students enjoyed a variety of activities from decorating menorahs to making holiday cards, all in preparation for Hanukkah.

Principal Talia Lizemer-Hawley says this celebration creates opportunities for students to learn more about their Jewish values.

"It's about caring for our community, giving back and that's what we want to teach the kids. We want to teach them their history so they know where they came from and what they're going to take forward to their children to their grandchildren," says Lizemer-Hawley.

We asked the students what Hanukkah means to them.

“I think about like the miracle that happened that started Hanukkah, where they used an oil to use light and the miracle happened and lasted for eight nights," says Brooke Dorani.

Temple Sinai student Elijah Smith adds, "I think of light and I think of family. Sometimes I think of latkes because they're delicious.”

Principal Lizemer-Hawley led the class through the traditional blessing practices throughout the week of Hanukkah.

“It's important to celebrate because it's just a part of our religion and we’re happy of who we are," says student Shane Levy.

The staff adds that Hanukkah is also a reminder to spread the light by giving back to others.

Students and their families also brought gifts to donate to families in need.

The date Hanukkah is celebrated varies year to year. This year's week long celebration starts on December 18.