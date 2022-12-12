Mexico to make last-ditch effort to solve US corn dispute

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s foreign secretary says he’ll travel this week to Washington, D.C., in an effort to resolve a dispute over imports of genetically modified U.S. corn. The trip planned for Friday comes before a scheduled visit next month to Mexico City by U.S. President Joe Biden. Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday he and other Mexican officials will be seeking points of agreement with Washington on the corn, and on other issues. Mexico plans to ban imports of genetically modified corn for human consumption and perhaps eventually for animal feed. Biden and the leaders of Mexico and Canada are to meet Jan. 9 in Mexico City.

