Firebirds rout San Diego Gulls 8-1 in final road game before historic home opener
The Firebirds wrapped up their 22-game road trip away from Acrisure Arena with a 8-1 win over the San Diego Gulls on Friday night.
Jesper Froden netted a hat trick in Coachella Valley’s 14th win of the season.
Joey Daccord finished the game with 17 saves as the Firebirds went 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds put 35 shots on goal.
Read the game’s box score HERE.
The Firebirds are 14-5-3 through their first 22 games of the season.
Next up: Desert Debut 🏜️🏒— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 17, 2022
📅 Sunday
🕕 6pm
🏟️ @AcrisureArena
📺 @KESQ https://t.co/zvsof0SO2G
Coming up next, Coachella Valley will host the Tucson Roadrunners for their historic home opener at Acrisure Arena on Sunday, December 18.
Last #FirebirdsFriday before the historic home opener. @Firebirds play tonight in SD against the @SDGullsAHL and then will be at @AcrisureArena for their long-awaited desert debut! 🔥🐦🧊🏒⛸️🌴🏟️@TheAHL @KESQ @Evan_Pivnick @GinoLaMont @grantfuhr @Jesus_G_Reyes @Qassignmentdesk pic.twitter.com/pCO6nBEiTX— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 16, 2022
Puck drop on Sunday is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Local fans can watch the Firebirds' desert debut LIVE on FOX 11, starting with the pre-game show at 5:30 p.m.