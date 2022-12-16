Skip to Content
Firebirds rout San Diego Gulls 8-1 in final road game before historic home opener

The Firebirds wrapped up their 22-game road trip away from Acrisure Arena with a 8-1 win over the San Diego Gulls on Friday night.

Jesper Froden netted a hat trick in Coachella Valley’s 14th win of the season.

Joey Daccord finished the game with 17 saves as the Firebirds went 1-for-5 on the powerplay and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds put 35 shots on goal.

Read the game’s box score HERE.

The Firebirds are 14-5-3 through their first 22 games of the season.

Coming up next, Coachella Valley will host the Tucson Roadrunners for their historic home opener at Acrisure Arena on Sunday, December 18.

Puck drop on Sunday is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Local fans can watch the Firebirds' desert debut LIVE on FOX 11, starting with the pre-game show at 5:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News
