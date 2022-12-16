Iowa man who joined mom at Capitol riot guilty on 12 counts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has found an Iowa man guilty of 12 charges after he and his mother joined in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. KCCI-TV in Des Moines reports that Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Thursday afternoon that Salvador Sandoval of Ankeny, Iowa, was guilty of the six felony and six misdemeanor counts he faced. Those included assaulting and resisting officers. The conviction came a day after his mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building just before she was set to go on trial. Because of the agreement, prosecutors dropped other charges. Both Sandovals will be sentenced later.

