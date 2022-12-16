Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening.

A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound in his leg at 11:45 p.m.

Deputies say the injury was not considered life-threatening.

Deputies tried to track down the person who dropped the injured man off at the hospital. The person was said to be driving a four-door red sedan.

