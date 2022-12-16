Skip to Content
Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening. 

A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound in his leg at 11:45 p.m. 

Deputies say the injury was not considered life-threatening. 

Deputies tried to track down the person who dropped the injured man off at the hospital. The person was said to be driving a four-door red sedan. 

KESQ News Channel 3 is working to find out other details on where the shooting took place and will bring you updates here. 

