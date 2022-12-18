Skip to Content
2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert

Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after a single vehicle crash.

CalFire officials said that the crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning, on Portola Ave. and Mesa View Drive, near the Ironwood Country Club.

Firefighters said that one car was on its side against a gate when they arrived on scene.

Both patients had minor injuries and had to be rescued from the vehicle by first responders.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

