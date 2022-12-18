2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½ years. U.S. presidential delegate Linda Greenfield says “we could not be more excited.” Greenfield says Qatar “set the standards high.” The 2026 tournament will be played in 11 American cities, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.