Pakistani Taliban overpower guards, seize police center

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Several Pakistani Taliban detainees have managed to overpower their guards at a counter-terrorism center in northwestern Pakistan, snatching police weapons and taking control of the facility. Officials say that the militants who were held at the detention center in Bannu, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and part of a former tribal region, also took police and others inside the compound hostage. A spokesman for the provincial government says the incident started late Sunday and was still unfolding on Monday morning. Officials say at least 30 Taliban fighters are involved in the takeover and that there could be as many as 10 hostages held.

By RIAZ KHAN and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

